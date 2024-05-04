HSBC Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $583.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $507.00 to $583.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.