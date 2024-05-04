Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

