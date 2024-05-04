Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PARA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

