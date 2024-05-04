Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 in the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

