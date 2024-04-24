SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,722,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,352 shares.The stock last traded at $36.03 and had previously closed at $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

