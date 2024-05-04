Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,733. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 163,760 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 207.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.