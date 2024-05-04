Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.