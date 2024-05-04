Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 195.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.