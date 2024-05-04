BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.