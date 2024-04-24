Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

