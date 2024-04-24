PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after buying an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,818,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 277,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 247,763 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

