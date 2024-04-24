595 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $20,054,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $385.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

