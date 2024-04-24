Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.19-6.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.190-6.310 EPS.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PM
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.