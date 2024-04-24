RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

