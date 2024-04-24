Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $248.75 million and $18.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

