Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
VLT opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $10.86.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
