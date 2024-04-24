IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 12.1% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $783.58 million and approximately $37.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

