ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. ESAB also updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS.

ESAB Stock Up 1.4 %

ESAB stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. ESAB has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Several research firms have commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

