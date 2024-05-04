Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:ENV opened at $62.96 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after buying an additional 1,816,020 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 207,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

