Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

