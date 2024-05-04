Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 608,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.