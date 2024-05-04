Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 231,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.