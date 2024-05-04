SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.