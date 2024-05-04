Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 341.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 184.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $192.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

