Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 3.4 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.94% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

