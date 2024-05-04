Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 0.8 %
CMCM opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
About Cheetah Mobile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Mobile
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.