Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
