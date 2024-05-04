Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON opened at $195.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

