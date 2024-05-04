Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $108.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

