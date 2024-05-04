Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $600.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.