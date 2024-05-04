Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE MGA opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

