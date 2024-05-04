Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 346 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

