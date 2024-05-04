iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

