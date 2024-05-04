Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average of $423.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

