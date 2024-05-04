BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MUA stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.43.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
