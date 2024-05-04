BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUA stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

