BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $6.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

