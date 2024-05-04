BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.