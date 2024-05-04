BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

