BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $207,365.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,019,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,991,576.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,609. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

