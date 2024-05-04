BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $207,365.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,019,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,991,576.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,609. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

