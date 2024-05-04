BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.