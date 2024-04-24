Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:COLD opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

