Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 466,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,930. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

