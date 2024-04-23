Wingstop’s (WING) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.83.

Wingstop stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.67. 137,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,466. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

