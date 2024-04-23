Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,517 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

PH stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,419. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $540.79 and a 200 day moving average of $474.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.