Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $532.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $539.11. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.64.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

