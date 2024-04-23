Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 2,458,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,565,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

