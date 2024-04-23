The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $4,965,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

