Telemus Capital LLC Sells 5,897 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

