Susquehanna Trims Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Target Price to $14.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INFY. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.27.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.30 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 362.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 457,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 358,528 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 66,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 471,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.