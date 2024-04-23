Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.