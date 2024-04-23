Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap One

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

SNPO opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. Snap One has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.