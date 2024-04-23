Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.05.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
SNPO opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. Snap One has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
